CSIR-UGC NET: NTA releases June 2021 final answer key at csirnet.nta.ac.in; get direct link here

The final answer key of the Joint CSIR-UGC NET June 2021 has been released by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Those who appeared for the national eligibility test can check and download the final answer key by visiting the official website at csirnet.nta.ac.in.

As per the schedule, the agency had conducted the CSIR UGC NET (Council of Scientific and Industrial Research, University Grants Commission, National Eligibility Test) June 2021 exam on 29 January, as well as on 15, 16 and 17 February this year. The exam was held through Computer Based Test (CBT) mode and the results were declared on 9 March.

Check how to download CSIR UGC NET Final Answer Key 2021:

Step 1: Visit the NTA website at csirnet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Search and click on the link that reads, 'Final Answer Keys for CSIR NET June exams 2021' that is available on the homepage.

Step 3: Soon, a new page will open which is a PDF file.

Step 4: Candidates need to scroll and glance through it to find the correct answers for the relevant subjects.

Step 5: Keep a printout of the same for future references or use

Candidates who appeared for the exam should note that the CSIR UGC NET Final Answer Key 2021 has been arranged after making a note on the objections that were raised on the preliminary answer key. This year, nearly 1.5 lakh candidates appeared for the exam.

For the unversed, the Joint CSIR UGC NET is a test that is being conducted to decide the eligibility of Indian nationals for Lectureship (LS) /Assistant Professor and Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) in Indian universities and colleges that are subjected in fulfilling the eligibility criteria laid down by University Grants Commission (UGC).

For more details and updates, applicants are requested to keep a regular check on the official website.

