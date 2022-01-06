CSIR-UGC NET June 2021: NTA opens correction window, check direct link here

The correction window is available to those candidates who have already submitted their application form along with the requisite fee on or before 8 January, 2021

The correction window for CSIR-UGC NET June 2021 has been opened by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Candidates who want to make any required or necessary change can do so by visiting the agency's official website at csir.nta.nic.in.

Aspirants should note that the last date to make changes in the application form is till 9 January upto 11:50 pm. After the said date, no correction in particular, will be allowed by the Agency under any circumstances.

“The additional fee (if applicable) shall be paid by the candidate concerned through Credit/ Debit Card/ Net Banking/ UPI or Paytm wallet generated during the online correction,” NTA informed through an official notice.

Those who are interested can find the notification here.

The correction window is available to those candidates who have already submitted their application form along with the requisite fee on or before 8 January, 2021.

Below are the steps to follow for making changes in the application form:

Step 1: Go to the official website at csirnet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Search and then click on the link that reads “JOINT CSIR-UGC NET June 2021: Correction Form” that is available on the homepage

Step 3: Candidates need to login and continue with the correction process

Step 4: Kindly, check the details carefully before submitting

Step 5: Take a printout of the same application form for future use

Find here the direct link to make changes.

For any clarification regarding the exam, candidates can write to NTA at csirnet@nta.ac.in and call NTA Help Desk at 011 40759000. Students are directed to regularly keep a check on NTA's website(s) www.nta.ac.in and https://csirnet.nta.nic.in for all latest updates.

For the unversed, the CSIR UGC NET June 2021 is a Computer Based Test (CBT) which is scheduled to be conducted on 29 January as well as 15 and 18 February. The national-level exam will be held in two shifts; the first will begin from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm and the second will start from 3:00 pm to 06:00 pm.

