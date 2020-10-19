CSIR-UGC NET June 2020: NTA opens correction window for choice of cities at csirnet.nta.nic.in

The correction window will be open till 11.50 pm on 20 October. The exam will be held on 19, 21 and 26 November.

The option for correcting choice of cities in the online application form for the CSIR-UGC NET June 2020 has been opened by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on the official website - csirnet.nta.nic.in. The facility for correction will be open till 11.50 pm on 20 October.

According to a report by Times Now, NTA has asked the candidates to not make correction of any particulars, including centres/ cities, based on individual emails/ calls/ hard copies of letter. They have been advised to avail the facility of correction window only online mode.

NTA in its notification said it is the last chance for making corrections in the choice of cities in the CSIR UGC NET 2020 online application form. The decision to open the correction window has been taken following the demands of a number of students due to the constraints faced by them in light of COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a report by Jagran Josh, candidates who want to make changes in the choice of the exam centre city will be required to key in their registration number and other credentials.

Steps to change CSIR UGC NET June 2020 choice of cities:

Step 1: Log on to CSIR UGC-NET June 2020 exam official website - csirnet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads, "Correction Form JOINT CSIR - UGC NET JUNE 2020."

Step 3: On a new page, enter your application number, password and security pin as displayed.

Step 4: Press the Sign In button.

Step 5: Make the change in the choice of the city for CSIT UGC-NET June 2020 exam.

Here is the direct link to make the changes.

The CSIR UGC-NET will be conducted on 19, 21 and 26 November. It was initially scheduled for June, but got postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Last week, NTA its notification said that the admit cards mentioning roll number, centre details, date, shift and timings of the exam will be available for download soon on the official website.

The Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) UGC NET is conducted to determine the eligibility of candidates who will be appointed as assistant professors and junior research fellows in the fields of Chemical Sciences, Earth, Atmospheric, Ocean and Planetary Sciences, Life Sciences, Mathematical Sciences, Physical Sciences.