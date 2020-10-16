CSIR UGC NET June 2020 exam to be held between 19 to 26 November; check full schedule on nta.ac.in
The Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) UGC NET is held for determining eligibility of candidates to be appointed as assistant professors and junior research fellows
The CSIR UGC-NET June 2020 has been re-scheduled and will now be conducted on 19, 21 and 26 November. The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the revised dates of the exam on its official website nta.ac.in.
According to a report by Careers 360, the exam was initially scheduled to take place in June, but got postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The application process to register for the exam was also extended till 10 September.
In a notification, Senior Director, NTA, Dr. Sadhana Parashar said that keeping in view the academic interest of students/ candidates, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has agreed to Ministry of Education’s proposal for conducting various entrance examinations and other tests.
The notice also stated that the admit cards mentioning roll number, centre, date of the exam, shift and timings of the test will be available for download on the official website before the date of the exam.
Candidates and their parents have been advised to visit the official site - csirnet.nta.nic.in to check updates.
Steps to download CSIR UGC NET 2020 admit card:
Once released, candidates will have to visit the official website - csirnet.nta.nic.in. Opt for the link that will mention, "Download CSIR UGC NET admit card 2020. Enter your application number, date of birth and other login credentials to get the hall ticket.
