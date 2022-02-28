CSIR-NCL recruitment 2022: Applications open for Scientist and other posts; check notice here

Applicants applying for the posts of scientist should not be more than 32 years

The application window for recruitment of Scientists, Senior Scientist And Principal Scientists has been opened by Council of Scientific and Industrial Research-National Chemical Laboratory (CSIR-NCL) Pune.

Applicants who want to apply can register themselves online through the official website of CSIR-NCL - recruit.ncl.res.in. The last day to submit the online application form is 10 March and the deadline for receipt of hard copy of applications is 21 March.

Eligibility Criteria:

Applicants applying for the posts of scientist should not be more than 32 years. The upper age limit for Senior Scientist vacancies is 37 years and the maximum age for the post of Principal Scientist is 45 years.

For information regarding education qualifications and selection process, applicants are requested to read the official notification here.

Application fee:

Applicants are required to pay Rs 100 (for each post) as application fee. They can pay the fee through online payment system such as Bank Transfer, NEFT, Net Banking and so on in favour of 'Director, National Chemical Laboratory' to the following account:

Bank Name: State Bank of India

Account No.:30267257846

IFSC Code: SBIN0003552

Branch Code: 3552

Branch Name: NCL Campus Branch (SBI), Pune

CSIR-NCL recruitment 2022: Here’s how to apply

As per the official notification, applicants must apply online and then send a hard copy of the online application form to CSIR-NCL before 5.30 pm on 21 March. They also have to send self-attested copies of all their educational certificates, experience certificates, and other documents specified in the notice, along with the online application form.

The documents should be sent to the following address:

Controller of Administration

CSIR - National Chemical Laboratory

Dr. Homi Bhabha Road

Pune – 411008 (Maharashtra)

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 20 vacancies. Out of the total number of vacancies, 10 are for the post of Scientist, four for Senior Scientist post and six for Principal Scientist. It is to be noted that applicants can apply for more than one vacancy.

For more details regarding the recruitment drive, applicants are requested to visit the official website - recruit.ncl.res.in.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.