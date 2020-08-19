CSEET August 2020: ICSI releases admit card for CS Executive entrance test at icsi.edu; exam on 29 August

CSEET August 2020 | Candidates will receive login credentials on their registered email ID and mobile phone before the exam starts

CSEET August 2020 | The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has released the admit card for the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) 2020 August exam on its official website icsi.edu.

The entrance examination will be conducted on 29 August. Candidates will have to take the test from their homes. The decision to hold the exam online instead of test centres has been taken due to the COVID-19 pandemic.Earlier the exam was scheduled to be held on 7 July.

According to a report by NDTV, candidates will have to check the admit card, or hall ticket, for guidelines for the exam as it is going to be a remote proctored exam.

Students will have to take the exam only from their laptop/desktop. Mobiles/tablets are not allowed.

Candidates will receive login credentials on their registered email ID and mobile phone before the exam starts.

Also, this year, ICSI has removed the Viva-Voce part from CSEET.

The computer-based multiple choice question (MCQ) portion of the exam will remain the same as per the existing structure.

The Paper-4 will carry a total of 50 marks, which will have questions on Current Affairs, Presentation and Communication Skills.

The total duration of the entrance exam is 2 hours. It will have four subjects, consisting of 35 questions and 50 marks each. The subjects include Business Communication, Legal Aptitude and Logical Reasoning, Economic and Business Environment, and Current Affairs and Presentation and Communication Skills.

Steps to download CSEET August 2020 admit card:

Step 1: Go to the official website of ICSI - icsi.edu.

Step 2: Scroll down and click on the tab that reads CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET).

Step 3: You will be directed to a new page, where you will have to click on the link that reads, 'Download Admit Card for CSEET - August, 2020 Session.

Step 4: Click on the link available on the page.

Step 5: Enter your CSEET registration number and date of birth and press login button.

Step 6: The admit card will appear on your screen. Download and take a print out.

Here's the direct link to download the admit card - https://admitcardbuilder.azurewebsites.net/app/E122KAB374/