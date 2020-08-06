ICSI to conduct CSEET 2020 online on 29 August, check details at icsi.edu

The institute said that it has taken the decision to hold the exam online instead of test centres due to the COVID-19 pandemic

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will be conducting the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) 2020 on 29 August.

Applicants who have registered for the exam will have to take the entrance test from their home. The institute said that the decision has been taken to hold the exam online instead of test centres due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a report by The Indian Express, the exam was earlier scheduled to be held from 7 July. The institute is holding online classes and providing free coaching and crash courses for candidates who want to take the CS online examination.

The company secretaries’ body said candidates will have to appear for the entrance test through laptop/desktop and using mobile phone or tablet is prohibited.

The computer-based multiple choice question (MCQ) portion of the test will remain the same as per the existing structure, but the viva voce portion will not be applicable for first CSEET.

The Paper-4 will carry a total of 50 marks, which will contain questions on Current Affairs, Presentation and Communication Skills.

The duration of the entrance exam is 2 hours. It will have four subjects, consisting of 35 questions and 50 marks each. The subjects are Business Communication, Legal Aptitude and Logical Reasoning, Economic and Business Environment, and Current Affairs and Presentation and Communication Skills.

Candidates will be required to login in to the online test platform on the day of the exam by entering secured ID and password.

If any candidate violates any rules during the online test or tries to adopt unfair means, the system will automatically collect data and immediately alert the online live proctor.