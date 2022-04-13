CSBC Prohibition Constable Recruitment: PET to be held on 26 April, check how to download admit card

Those who have cleared the written exam are eligible to appear for the Physical Efficiency Test. A total of 1,825 candidates have been shortlisted to participate in the PET round

The Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) has released the admit card for the Bihar Prohibition Constable Physical Efficiency Test (PET) 2022. Candidates who have registered for the exam can download their admit card from csbc.bih.nic.in. The CSBC Prohibition Constable PET is scheduled for 26 April .

Those who have cleared the written exam are eligible to appear for the Physical Efficiency Test. A total of 1,825 candidates have been shortlisted to participate in the PET round. Applicants will have to appear for events including race, shot put, long jump and so on in the PET.

It is to be noted that the results for the Bihar Prohibition Constable exam 2021 result were declared for over 2.34 lakh candidates. The exam was held on 27 February from 10.00 am to 12.00 noon.

Here are the steps that you need to follow for downloading the admit card:

Visit the official website of CSBC at csbc.bih.nic.in and then go to 'Prohibition Department'

Go to the link 'Download your e-Admit Card of PET for the post of Prohibition Constable. (Advt. No. 02/2021) ' on the CSBC home page.

Provide the login credentials including your Registration Number/Mobile Number and Date of Birth to access the CSBC portal.

Your Bihar Prohibition Constable PET Admit Card will appear in a new window.

Print out your CSBC hall ticket and save it for future use.

Applicants can directly go and download their admit card here.

Candidates are advised to check the following details on their admit card: Name of the applicant, Exam name, Date and time of exam, applicant photograph, candidate roll number, time duration of the exam, date of birth, Test centre address, exam centre name, exam centre code, parent's name, category (ST/ SC/Other) and so on..

The recruitment drive is being held to fill 365 Prohibition Constable vacancies. The application process began on 19 December 2021, and the last date to apply for the examination was 18 January this year.

