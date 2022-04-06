CSBC Bihar announces Prohibition Constable written exam result; here's how to check

It is strongly advised that all applicants who have qualified for the first round visit the Board's official website on a regular basis to stay up to date on any amendments made by the Board

The Central Selection Board of Constables (CSBC) has announced the results of the Prohibition Constable written exam 2021. Those who took the exam can check the result at the official website, csbc.bih.nic.in.

The written exam, held on 27 February, was conducted for the position of Constable in the Prohibition, Excise, and Registration Department of Bihar. The board organised the exam for approximately 2.34 lakh candidates, out of which 1,825 applicants have qualified for the next round.

Those who succeeded in this exam will have to appear for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET). The CSBC Prohibition Constable PET will be held on 26 April. Candidates will be have to compete in events such as racing, shot put, long jump, and so on to qualify the exam. The admit cards for PET will be issued on 13 April.

How to check the CSBC Prohibition Constable result 2021? Get the steps here:

-Go to the official website csbc.bih.nic.in

-Now navigate to the Prohibition Department's section

-Then, click on the result link

-The merit list for the CSBC Prohibition Constable result will now pop up on the screen

-Download and check your result by looking up your roll number

-Save a copy of your CSBC results for future reference

Here is a direct link to the CSBC Prohibition Constable result 2022 for your convenience.

Applications for the available vacancies concluded on 18 January this year. The BPSC Prohibition Recruitment 2021 is being carried out in order to fill 365 vacancies.