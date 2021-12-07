CSAB special round 2 seat allotment result to be released today at csab.nic.in; get details here

Online reporting of the CSAB special round II candidates is to be done from 7 to 9 December. The online reporting process includes acceptance of seat, fee payment, uploading of documents and response to a query (if any) by a applicant

The seat allotment results for the special round 2 counselling held for admission to NITs, IIITs and other GFTIs will be released today by the Central Seat Allocation Board (CSAB). Candidates who have registered themselves for the CSAB Special Round 2 can check their seat allotment result on the official website - https://csab.nic.in/.

Methodical procedure to check the seat allotment result is as follows

- Visit the official website https://csab.nic.in/

- Click on the link for Seat Allocation Result for CSAB special round II that is present on the main page

- Enter your JEE (Main) application number and password to login

- Login and check the CSAB seat allotment result

- Follow further instructions to exercise your option

According to the tentative schedule released by CSAB, online reporting of the CSAB special round II candidates is to be done from 7 to 9 December. The online reporting process includes acceptance of seat, fee payment, uploading of documents and response to a query (if any) by a applicant.

The last day to respond to a query by the special round II candidates is up to 5 pm on 9 December. Candidates who confirmed their seats in the Special round I and special round II conducted by CSAB have to report to their allotted Institute between 7 December to 13 December. The deadline for reporting is 5 pm on 13 December.

Those applicants who have secured a seat by paying partial admission fee during the 6th round counselling of JoSAA also have to report to their allotted Institutes during this period. Candidates also need to pay the balance fee at the allotted institute.

Applicants are also advised to visit the website of their respective institutes for further details on the process.

The CSAB special round seat allotment is being conducted to fill the vacant seats at NITs, IIITs and other GFTIs after the completion of all JoSAA rounds. As per the official notice of the CSAB, a total of 7,611 tentative seat vacancies are available for the Special Rounds counselling this year.

