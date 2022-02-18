CS December Result 2021: ICSI to release Professional, Executive Course scorecards on 25 February; check details here

Along with the scorecards, candidates' subject-wise break-up of marks will also be available on the institute’s official website

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) today, 18 February announced the Company Secretary (CS) December 2021 result date. The result date has been issued for Professional and Executive programmes.

As per the latest update, the ICSI CS Professional and CS Executive December 2021 results will be announced on 25 February (Friday). The Professional Programme result will be declared at 11 am, while the Executive Programme result will be issued at 2 pm on the same day.

After the declaration of the results, candidates can check them by visiting the official website at icsi.edu. Along with the scorecards, candidates' subject-wise break-up of marks will also be available on the institute’s official website.

“Formal e-Result-cum-Marks Statement of Executive Programme (Old and New Syllabus) Examinations will be uploaded on the website of the Institute www.icsi.edu immediately after declaration of result,” read the notice.

Those who are interested can read the official statement here.

Further in the statement, the institute informed that no physical copy of the result-cum-marks statement will be issued for any candidate.

The formal e-result-cum-marks statement of Executive Programme will be uploaded by the concerned department immediately after the declaration of result, so that candidates can download it. While, the result-cum-marks statement for Professional Programme will be dispatched to the candidate’s registered address in due course of time.

If in case any candidate does not receive the physical copy of result-cum-marks statement within 30 days after the declaration of result, they are suggested to contact the institute at exam@icsi.edu.

Towards the end of the notice, the institute mentioned the date for the next examination. Executive Programme and Professional Programme will be conducted from 1 to 10 June, this year. The registration process for the examination will commence from 26 February.

For more updates and information, candidates are requested to keep a check on the official website.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.