Crowded canal culvert collapses in UP's Chandauli during Chhath celebrations

New Delhi: A part of a canal culvert carrying many people collapsed in Chandauli’s Saraiya village in Uttar Pradesh earlier today. The incident took place during Chhath Pooja celebrations.

According to police, a few bricks of the bridge slipped and fell into the river during Chhath celebrations, but no one was injured.

#WATCH | UP: A part of a canal culvert carrying many people collapsed in Chandauli's Saraiya village of Chakia Tehsil during #ChhathPooja celebrations earlier today A few bricks of the bridge slipped & fell into the river during #Chhath celebrations, but no one was injured: ASP pic.twitter.com/IQMykWjhrw — ANI (@ANI) October 31, 2022

Meanwhile, the death toll in the Morbi suspension bridge collapse in Gujarat rose to 134 on Monday, a senior Gujarat police official said, adding that the rescue operation was still underway.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi remained in Morbi during the night to oversee the rescue operation being conducted by multiple agencies.

The more than a-century-old bridge on the Machchhu river in Morbi, located around 300 km from the state capital Gandhinagar, reopened five days ago after extensive repairs and renovation. It was crammed with people when it collapsed around 6.30 pm on Sunday.

“The death toll in the bridge collapse incident has gone up to 134,” Rajkot Range Inspector General Ashok Yadav told PTI.

The state information department said five teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), six platoons of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), a team of the Air Force, two columns of the Army, and two teams of the Indian Navy apart from local rescue teams were involved in the operation that continued through the night.

“The rescue operation is still on,” Yadav said.

Sanghavi told reporters that the state government has formed a committee to conduct a probe into the bridge collapse.

