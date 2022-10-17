'Criminals being compared with martyrs': Bhagat Singh's family slams Kejriwal for equating Sisodia with freedom fighter

New Delhi: The family Bhagat Singh has condemned Delhi CM and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal’s remark in which compared the freedom fighter to two of his party colleagues who are embroiled in corruption cases.

“Why are criminals caught in corruption cases being compared with martyrs? What political mileage did he want from it? Whatever your fight, fight it politically,” ANI quoted Harbhajan Singh Dhath, a close relative of Bhagat Singh as saying.

Earlier, Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring on Monday slammed Kejriwal for his statement and called it unfortunate.

Why are criminals caught in corruption cases being compared with martyrs? What political mileage did he want from it? Whatever your fight, fight it politically: Harbhajan Singh Dhath, close relative of Bhagat Singh, responds to (Delhi CM) Kejriwal’s statement pic.twitter.com/bb1gGs6OfV — ANI (@ANI) October 17, 2022



Kejriwal on Sunday had termed his government’s fight with the Centre as the second freedom struggle and compared Sisodia and Jain to martyr Bhagat Singh.

Kejriwal had made the remarks after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) summoned Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Sisodia for questioning on Monday in connection with alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped excise policy.

Jain is currently in jail over a corruption case.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.