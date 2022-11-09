Crafted in Himachal artefacts will be PM Modi’s gifts to world leaders when India takes over G20 presidency

New Delhi: With India all set to take up the G20 presidency from December 1 after taking over from Indonesia, several unique and intricate Indian artefacts and handicrafts have made their way into news headlines since Prime Minister Narendra Modi will showcase the country’s rich cultural heritage by giving these handicrafts as gifts to world leaders who will attend the summit.

During the upcoming G20 summit to be held on 15 and 16 November in Bali, the Prime Minister will gift Chamba rumals, the famous Kangra miniature paintings, Kinnauri shawls, Kullu shawls and knick knacks made from Kanal brass to several world leaders during his interactions with them. But it remains unclear, which item the Prime Minister has chosen for which leader.

Known for his efforts to showcase Indian culture and heritage abroad during his foreign trips, PM Modi’s gesture of selecting handicrafts from Himachal Pradesh as Indian gifts for heads of states likely to attend the G20 meet may well provide a fillip to the local artisans and craftsmen of Himachal and even boost sales domestically.

The theme of India’s G20 presidency too has a strong national connect dating back to ancient Indian scriptures and resonating with the Indian people. Unveiling the logo on Tuesday, PM Modi said, “It is a message, a feeling that runs through India’s veins. It is a resolve that has been omnipresent in our thoughts through ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’.” Roughly translated, it means guests or visitors from foreign shores are akin to God for the Indian people and have been deemed so from ancient times.

The Prime Minister unveiled the logo, theme and website of India’s G20 Presidency via video-conferencing in the national capital on Tuesday. Calling it a historic occasion, the PM said that it is a matter of great pride that the country will take over the presidency in the 75th year of India’s independence from foreign rule.

The influential G20 grouping is made up of Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the United Kingdom, the United States and the European Union.

The G20 is a global forum for international economic cooperation representing nearly 85% of the world’s total Gross Domestic Product, over 75% of the global trade, and about two-thirds of the population of the world.

India is taking over the G20 presidency at a critical juncture when the world at large is facing multiple challenges including the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, increasing crude oil prices, rising interest rates and a slowdown in global demand after having emerged from the long shadow of the Covid-19 pandemic.

