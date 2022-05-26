Crackdown on pro-Yasin Malik anti-national sloganeering, 10 arrested

A case has been registered under UAPA & IPC and the main instigators of this hooliganism will be booked under the Public Safety Act, says Srinagar police

Jammu and Kashmir police arrested 10 people so far for anti-national sloganeering and stone-pelting outside the home of Kashmiri Separatist leader Yasin Malik prior to sentencing for a terror funding case by a Delhi court.

After arresting the accused, Srinagar Police told ANI, "Other accused are being identified and will be arrested soon. A case has been registered under UAPA & IPC. The main instigators of this hooliganism will be booked under the Public Safety Act.

Jammu & Kashmir | 10 accused have been arrested so far for anti-national sloganeering & stone-pelting outside the home of Yasin Malik prior to sentencing in Maisuma yesterday. All other areas remained peaceful: Srinagar Police pic.twitter.com/3M1fSjreXG — ANI (@ANI) May 26, 2022

A huge crowd had assembled at Malik's residence at Maisuma near Lal Chowk city centre in Srinagar and raised slogans in his support on Wednesday. Some of them also pelted stones at the security forces, reports PTI.

A Delhi court said the crimes committed by him struck at the "heart of the idea of India" and were intended to forcefully secede Jammu & Kashmir from Union of India.

Special Judge Praveen Singh awarded varying jail terms to Malik for offences under the stringent anti-terror law--Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) and the IPC, rejecting the NIA's plea for capital punishment.

These crimes were intended to strike at the heart of the idea of India and intended to forcefully secede J&K from UOI. The crime becomes more serious as it was committed with the assistance of foreign powers and designated terrorists. The seriousness of crime is further increased by the fact that it was committed behind the smokescreen of an alleged peaceful political movement, the judge said.

The maximum punishment for such an offence is death penalty.

The life term was awarded two offences - section 121 (waging war against government of India) of IPC and section 17 (raising funds for terrorist act) of the UAPA.

(With agency inputs)

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.