COVID review meet: PM stresses on wearing masks, testing as cases spike

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday held a high-level meeting to review the COVID and influenza-related situation and public health preparedness as India recorded the highest number of cases since November 2022.

According to a statement by the Prime Minister’s Office, both influenza and COVID cases have seen a spike in the last two weeks.

PM Modi directed officials to enhance the Whole Genome Sequencing of Positive Samples with the designated INSACOG Genome Sequencing Laboratories to help track newer variants, the statement added.

Here are the meeting’s key highlights-

The PM emphasised COVID-appropriate behaviour including wearing masks on hospital premises. He also stressed that wearing masks is advisable when senior citizens and those with co-morbidities visit crowded areas, the PMO statement added.

He directed that effective monitoring of IRI/SARI cases, and testing for Influenza, SARS-CoV-2 and Adenovirus be followed up with states.

PM Modi also stressed the need to ensure the availability of required drugs & logistics for Influenza & COVID-19 across health facilities along with the availability of sufficient beds & for health human resources.

He also emphasised that the coronavirus pandemic is far from over and there is a need to monitor the status across the country on a regular basis.

PM advised authorities to continue focusing on the 5-fold strategy of test-track-treat-vaccination & COVID-appropriate behaviour, enhanced lab surveillance & testing of all Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI) cases.

Mock drills should be conducted regularly to ensure that our hospitals are ready for all exigencies, the PMO statement added.

Five coronavirus deaths in last 24 hours

India recorded 1,134 new coronavirus cases, while the active cases increased to 7,026, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.

The death count climbed to 5,30,813 with five new deaths. One death each was reported by Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Gujarat, and Maharashtra while one fatality was reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.

With inputs from agencies

