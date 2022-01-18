Covid era wedding: Bengal couple to tie the knot on Google Meet, guests to receive food via Zomato

Sandipan Sarkar and Aditi Das' wedding will be conducted by a technical expert and will be broadcast live for the guests. Zomato has prepared a team to monitor the food deliveries for the event

Burdwan: A couple from Burdwan, West Bengal will tie the knot in a Google Meet wedding on 24 January and the dinner for the function will reach guests through online food delivery platform, Zomato.

The couple, Sandipan Sarkar and Aditi Das, took this decision owing to the surge in COVID-19 cases across the country. The Google Meet wedding will be conducted by a technical expert hired by the duo and will be broadcast live for the guests.

Even though the West Bengal government has allowed 200 guests at a wedding, 28-year-old Sarkar and his fiancée did not want to put lives at risk.

Sarkar who is a social worker and trader, was hospitalised after testing positive for COVID-19, he told News18.

He discussed the matter with his family and fiancée, who welcomed his idea of a virtual wedding.

While only a few people will be present physically at the wedding site, the duo has sent e-cards for the wedding to more than 400 guests. Invitees will be connected live through Google Teams and the couple will share the meet link a day before the wedding. Many guests will also join the e-wedding from different states.

Sarkar said that he has requested all his guests to stay home and have dinner as they watch his wedding online. The bride-to-be Aditi Das also said that it is better to have a wedding this way as it prioritises the safety of their guests during a global pandemic. She also mentioned that most people have appreciated their way of conducting the wedding.

According to The Telegraph Online, Zomato's local officials were initially taken aback by the proposal but then promised to help the couple. A Zomato official said that the entire idea was very new for them but their senior officials welcomed it. Zomato has prepared a team to monitor the wedding deliveries and has also contacted a restaurant in Burdwan to prepare a traditional wedding platter.

Sandipan Sarkar said that Zomato has done a lot for him and will also deliver food to guests in Kolkata and Bengaluru.

The soon-to-be-wed couple told News18 that it is only a matter of time when digital or virtual wedding will become a norm in the age of a pandemic.

