COVID-19 vaccination, including booster shots, to be delayed by 3 months post-recovery: Centre

The Union Health Ministry has issued new guidelines stating that if any beneficiary tests COVID-19 positive, then all vaccination plus precaution dose must be delayed by three months after recovery.

Based on scientific evidence and recommendation of the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation, the Union Health Ministry has come up with these guidelines.

In a letter to all states and union territories, the Union Health Ministry Additional Secretary Vikas Sheel informed that requests have been received from various quarters in regards to precautionary doses to the people having COVID illness.

“In case of individuals having lab test proven SARS-2 Covid-19 illness, all Covid vaccination including Precaution dose to be deferred by 3 months after recovery,” the letter read. In the letter, Vikas Sheel also requested the concerned officials to take note.

From 3 January, COVID-19 vaccination of adolescents aged 15 to 18 years has begun. Furthermore, the administration of precaution dose to persons aged 60 years and above with co-morbidities, Front Line Workers (FLWs) and Health Care Workers (HCWS) commenced from 10 January. The sequencing and prioritisation of this precaution dose were based on the completion of nine months. The gap was fixed at 39 weeks from the date of inoculation of the second dose.

The cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in India crossed 161.05 crore on Friday, 21 January, as per the Union Health Ministry. Over 58 lakh vaccine doses were administered till 7 pm yesterday. Additionally, around 74 lakh precaution doses have been administered for the identified categories of beneficiaries so far.

Meanwhile, the World Health Organisation (WHO) mentioned that the coronavirus vaccine boosters should now be offered to people. They also informed that these booster shots should start with the most vulnerable. At a press briefing on Friday, the UN health agency recommended booster doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

