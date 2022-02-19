India

COVID-19: Uttar Pradesh lifts night curfew as cases drop

The state on Friday reported 844 new cases, as compared to 861 infections on Thursday

Asian News International February 19, 2022 20:53:52 IST
Representational image. News18

Lucknow: Amid falling COVID-19 cases, the Uttar Pradesh government has lifted the night curfew with effect from Saturday.

"The night curfew has been lifted due to the decline in COVID-19 cases," said Awanish Kumar Awasthi, Additional Chief Secretary to Government of Uttar Pradesh in an order (roughly translated from
Hindi).

The night curfew hours in the state were between 10.00 pm to 6.00 am. It was relaxed by an hour from February 13 (11 pm to 6 am).

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Affairs, the total number of COVID-19 active cases is 8,683. The total number of recoveries so far stood at 20,30,997. The total number of dead so far
stood at 23,424.

