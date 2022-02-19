COVID-19: Uttar Pradesh lifts night curfew as cases drop
The state on Friday reported 844 new cases, as compared to 861 infections on Thursday
Lucknow: Amid falling COVID-19 cases, the Uttar Pradesh government has lifted the night curfew with effect from Saturday.
"The night curfew has been lifted due to the decline in COVID-19 cases," said Awanish Kumar Awasthi, Additional Chief Secretary to Government of Uttar Pradesh in an order (roughly translated from
Hindi).
The night curfew hours in the state were between 10.00 pm to 6.00 am. It was relaxed by an hour from February 13 (11 pm to 6 am).
According to the Ministry of Health and Family Affairs, the total number of COVID-19 active cases is 8,683. The total number of recoveries so far stood at 20,30,997. The total number of dead so far
stood at 23,424.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Uttar Pradesh: Congress cancels all UP rallies, Yogi Adityanath cancels Noida event as COVID-19 cases rise
Sources said senior party leaders at AICC talked to UP Pradesh Congress leaders and took the decision in view of public safety
Uttar Pradesh relaxes lockdown in all but 20 districts from 1 June onwards
Shops and markets will be allowed to function for five days a week although coaching centres, cinema halls, gyms, swimming pools and malls will continue to remain closed
Uttar Pradesh extends closure of schools for students of upto Class 8 till 4 April
Yogi Adityanath asked officials to step up COVID-19 testing with focus on old age homes, orphanages and residential schools