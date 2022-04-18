COVID-19 update: India reports 2,183 new cases, 90% higher than a day before; north India sees massive spike

India, in the last 24 hours, saw 214 deaths due to COVID-19, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) informed on Monday morning

India is once again witnessing spike in COVID-19 cases. In the last 24 hours the country reported 2,183 new cases and 214 deaths due to the virus, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) informed on Monday morning.

The new cases of COVID-19 reported on Monday are 89.82 per cent higher than 1,150 infections logged on Sunday. The daily positivity rate now stands at 0.83 per cent, remarkably higher than 0.31 per cent registered on Sunday. The weekly positivity rate is now at 0.32 per cent.

COVID-19 spike in North India

North India has been reporting most number of COVID-19 cases, pushing the country's tally of new infections higher. According to a report by ToI, Delhi alone has reported a rise of 145 per cent over last week's tally of 943. The national capital accounted for more than a third of all cases reported in the country.

Neighbouring Haryana saw a surge of 118 per cent in weekly cases to 1,119 from the previous week's count of 514.

Uttar Pradesh too reported a whopping 141 per cent spike in new COVID cases, with 540 infections this week as compared to 224 in the last week.

India COVID-19 recoveries

In the last 24 hours, 1,985 people recovered from COVID-19. This has increased the total recoveries in the country to 4,25,10,773 (4 crore 25 lakh 10 thousand 7 hundred and 73). The recovery rate now stands at 98.76 per cent.

COVID-19 active cases

India now has 11,542 active cases of COVID-19. Active cases stand at 0.03 per cent of the total cases.

COVID-19 deaths

With 214 deaths reported in last 24 hours, India's cumulative fatalities due to COVID-19 has now risen to 5,21,965 (5 lakh 21 thousand 9 hundred and 65).

India's COVID-19 tally

The new coronavirus infections reported on Monday has taken the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 4,30,44,280 (4 crore 30 lakh 44 thousand 2 hundred and 80) in the country.

COVID-19 testing in India

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 2,61,440 (2 lakh 61 thousand 4 hundred and 40) samples were tested for COVID-19 in the country.

Till date, 83,21,04,846 (83 crore 21 lakh 4 thousand 8 hundred and 46) samples have been tested across the counry for COVID-19.

COVID-19 vaccination

On Sunday, 2,66,459 (2 lakh 66 thousand 4 hundred and 59) doses of COVID-19 vaccine were administered in the country.

The nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive was started in India on 16 January, 2021, since then more than 186.54 crore vaccine doses have been administered in India.

