COVID-19 update: India reports 1,109 new cases, 7.35% higher from a day ago

The cumulative tally of COVID-19 cases in India has now risen to 4,30,33,067. The daily COVID-19 positivity rate of the country reported on Friday was at 0.24 per cent, up from 0.21 per cent a day ago

New Delhi: There has been a steady rise in new COVID-19 cases that are being reported in India. The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), on Friday morning said that the country has reported 1,109 fresh infections in the last 24 hours, up 7.35 per cent from Thursday.

On Thursday, 7 April, India reported 1,033 new cases of COVID-19.

The cumulative tally of COVID-19 cases in India has now risen to 4,30,33,067 (4 crore 30 lakh 33 thousand and 67).

The daily COVID-19 positivity rate of the country reported on Friday was at 0.24 per cent, up from 0.21 per cent a day ago. The weekly positivity rate is now at 0.23 per cent.

Active COVID-19 cases in India

According to the data by the Health Ministry, India now has 11,492 active cases of COVID-19. ACtive cases stand at 0.03 per cent of the total cases.

COVID-19 recoveries

As many as 1,213 patients have recuperated from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, which has increased the total recoveries in the country to 4,25,00,002 (4 crore 25 lakh and 2).

India's recovery rate is currently at 98.76 per cent, the health ministry informed.

COVID-19 deaths in India

The MoHFW said there have been 43 deaths due to COVID-19 in India in the last 24 hours. Total fatalities due to coronavirus in the country has now risen to 5,21,573 (5 lakh 21 thousand 5 hundred and 73).

COVID-19 testing

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 4,53,582 (4 lakh 53 thousand 5 hundred and 82) samples were tested for COVID-19 in the country in the last 24 hours.

More than 79.29 crore samples have been tested across the country so far.

COVID-19 vaccination

On 16 January 2021, India started nationwide vaccination drive to inoculate its population against COVID-19. Since then, more than 185.38 crore vaccine doses have been administered across the country.

In the last 24 hours, 16,80,118 (16 lakh 80 thousand 1 hundred and 18) people received their vaccine dose. These also included children between 15 and 18 years and those between 12 and 14 years.

