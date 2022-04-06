COVID-19 update: India reports 1,086 new cases, up 36.60% from yesterday; positivity rate rises to 0.23%

The new cases of COVID-19 reported on Wednesday are 36.60 per cent higher than 795 fresh infections reported on Tuesday

New Delhi: India has reported 1,086 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) informed on Wednesday morning. The new cases are 36.60 per cent higher than 795 fresh infections reported on Tuesday.

The daily COVID-19 positivity rate has increased to 0.23 per cent, from 0.17 per cent registered a day ago. The weekly positivity rate is at 0.22 per cent.

Notably, on Monday and Tuesday, after over 750 days, India reported less than one thousand COVID-19 cases. However, the number has again reached four digits on Wednesday.

Active COVID cases in India

As per the data by the health ministry, the country now has 11,871 active cases of COVID-19. The active cases stand at 0.03 per cent of the total cases.

There has been a reduction of 183 cases in the active COVID-19 caseload in the last 24 hours.

COVID-19 recoveries

As many as 1,198 patients have recovered from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. This has increased the total recoveries to 4,24,97,567 (4 crore, 24 lakh, 97 thousand, 5 hundred and 67).

India's recovery rate is currently at 98.76 per cent.

COVID deaths in India

The health ministry said that 71 people have died of COVID-19 in the country in the last 24 hours. Of the total casualties, 66 were reported by Kerala alone.

Cumulative fatalities due to coronavirus has now risen to 5,21,487 (5 lakh, 21 thousand, 4 hundred, and 87).

Meanwhile, the health ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

COVID-19 test

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 4,81,374 (4 lakh, 81 thousand, 3 hundred and 74) samples were tested for COVID-19 in the country in the last 24 hours.

So far, more than 79.20 crore samples have been tested for coronavirus in India.

COVID-19 vaccination

India started the nationwide vaccination drive on 16 January 2022. Since then more than 185.04 crore vaccine doses have been administered across the country.

In the last 24 hours, 15,49,699 (15 lakh, 49 thousand, 6 hundred and 99) vaccine doses were given out to people of various age groups.

For the uninitiated, India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on 7 August 2020, 30 lakh on 23 August, 40 lakh on 5 September and 50 lakh on 16 September.

On 28 September 2020, it surpassed 60 lakh, and in less than a month on 11 October it was above 70 lakh. The tally surpassed 80 lakh on 29 October, 90 lakh on 20 November and crossed the one-crore mark on 19 December.

India breached the grim milestone of two crore on 4 May 4 and three crore on 23 June 2021.

