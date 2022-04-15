COVID-19 update: India logs 949 new cases, 5.75% lower than a day ago; positivity rate up at 0.26%

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) informed that six people have died due to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, taking total deaths due to the virus so far to 5,21,743

India has reported 949 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, less than 5.75 per cent from a day ago, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) informed on Friday morning. The daily positivity rate has, however, increased to 0.26 per cent and weekly positivity rate stands at 0.25 per cent.

On Thursday 1,007 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the country. India's COVID-19 tally has now increased to 4,30,39,972 (4 core 30 lakh 39 thousand 9 hundred and 72)

As many as 810 patients recovered from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, increasing the total recoveries in the country to 4,25,07,038 (4 crore 25 lakh 7 thousand and 38).

India now has 11,191 active cases of COVID-19. Active cases stand at 0.03 per cent of the total cases.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 3,67,213 (3 lakh 67 thousand 2 hundred and 13) samples were tested in the country for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. So far, more than 83.11 crore COVID-19 tests have been conducted in the country.

India had started nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive on 16 January, 2021, since then more than 186.30 crore (1,86,30,62,546) doses of vaccine have been administered in the country.

The Health Ministry informed that 6,66,660 (6 lakh 66 thousand 6 hundred and 60) doses of COVID-19 vaccine were given to people across the country on Thursday.

