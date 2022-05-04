India's daily COVID-19 case positivity rate has jumped to 0.98 per cent on Wednesday. It was 0.61 per cent on Tuesday. The weekly positivity rate is at 0.71 per cent

India logged 3,205 new COVID-19 cases and 31 deaths in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) informed on Wednesday morning. The fresh infections reported are 24.80 per cent higher than a day ago.

On Tuesday, the health ministry said that the country registered 2,568 new cases of COVID-19 in a single day.

The daily COVID-19 case positivity rate has now jumped to 0.98 per cent. It was 0.61 per cent on Tuesday. The weekly positivity rate is at 0.71 per cent.

Of the total new cases of COVID-19 reported in the country in the last 24 hours, Delhi alone logged 1,414 cases, which was 31 per cent higher than the previous day. The capital also reported one death due to the virus in the last 24 hours.

India now has 19,509 active cases of COVID-19. Active caseload has increased by 372 in the last 24 hours. As per the health ministry, active cases stand at 0.05 per cent of the total cases.

As many as 2,802 patients got recuperated from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, increasing total recoveries to 4,25,44,689 (4 crore 25 lakh 44 thousand 6 hundred and 89). The country's recovery rate is currently at 98.74 per cent.

Total casualties due to COVID-19 in the country has now increased to 5,23,920 (5 lakh 23 thousand 9 hundred and 20).

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 3,27,327 (3 lakh 27 thousand 3 hundred and 27) samples have been tested for COVID-19 in the country in the last 24 hours.

Since the start of the pandemic, 83,89,55,577 (83 crore 89 lakh 55 thousand 5 hundred and 77) samples have been tested across the country for coronavirus.

The nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive was started in India on 16 January, 2021, since then, over 189.48 crore vaccine doses have been administered in the country.

As per the health ministry data, 4,79,208 (4 lakh 79 thousand 2 hundred and 8) beneficiaries have received their COVID-19 vaccine dose in the last 24 hours in India.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.