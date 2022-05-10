COVID-19 update: India logs 2,288 new cases, 28.65% lower than yesterday; 10 die in last 24 hours

India's COVID-19 daily case positivity rate has now dropped to 0.47 per cent as compared to 0.95 per cent reported a day ago. The weekly positivity rate is currently at 0.79 per cent

India reported 2,288 new cases of COVID-19 and 10 more deaths due to the virus in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) informed on Tuesday morning. The fresh infections logged are 28.65 per cent lower than the cases reported on Monday.

The health ministry, on Monday, informed that the country logged 3,207 new COVID-19 cases in a single day.

Of the new cases of coronavirus, Delhi alone reported 799 infections and three related deaths. The positivity rate of the national capital dropped to 4.94 per cent, showed the data shared by the Delhi health department on Monday evening.

India now has 19,637 active cases of COVID-19. There has been a decline of 766 cases in active coronavirus caseload in the last 24 hours. Active cases stand at 0.05 per cent of the total cases.

As per the health ministry, 3,044 patients recuperated from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, increasing the cumulative recoveries to 4,25,63,949 (4 crore 25 lakh 63 thousand 9 hundred and 49). Recovery rate currently stands at 98.74 per cent.

Total COVID-19 related deaths in India has now increased to 5,24,103 (5 lakh 24 thousand 1 hundred and 3).

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 4,84,843 (4 lakh 84 thousand 8 hundred and 43) samples have been tested for COVID-19 in the country in the last 24 hours.

Since the start of COVID-19 pandemic, 84,15,14,701 (84 crore 15 lakh 14 thousand 7 hundred and 1) samples have been tested across India.

The nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive that was started in India on 16 January, 2021, has been gaining momentum. So far, more than 190.50 crore vaccine doses have been administered in the country.

In the last 24 hours, 13,90,912 (13 lakh 90 thousand 9 hundred and 12) doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in the country.

Meanwhile, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday informed that more than three crore children in the age group of 12-14 have been administered the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The vaccination for children between the 12-14 years started on 16 March, 2022, with Biological E's intramuscular vaccine Corbevax, which is administered to the beneficiaries in an interval of 28 days.

In a tweet, the Health Minister said: "Children are making a significant contribution to the vaccination campaign! Over 3 crore youngsters between 12-14 age group have received 1st dose of COVID19 vaccine. Congratulations to all my young friends who got vaccinated."

