COVID-19: Union Health Secy to review vaccination progress in states and UTs today

Rajesh Bhushan will guide them on the next 75 days of inoculating booster doses free of cost to people above 18 years of age

New Delhi: Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan will chair a video conference to review the COVID-19 vaccination progress in states and Union Territories on Thursday, sources said.

Bhushan will guide them on the next 75 days of inoculating booster doses free of cost to people above 18 years of age, sources told ANI.

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan will chair a video conference today to review the vaccination progress in states & UTs and guide them on the next 75 days of inoculating booster doses free of cost to people above 18 years of age: Sources (File pic) pic.twitter.com/HNBMcAhZpv — ANI (@ANI) July 14, 2022

On Wednesday, the Central government said that COVID-19 booster doses will be administered free of cost to people above the age of 18 from 15 July, 2022 for the next 75 days.

The drive, which is aimed at boosting the uptake of COVID-19 precaution doses, will be held as part of the government's Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to celebrate the 75th anniversary of India's Independence.

"India is celebrating 75 years of independence. On the occasion of Azadi ka Amrit Kaal, it has been decided that from 15 July, 2022 till the next 75 days, citizens above 18 years of age will be given booster doses free of cost," Union Minister Anurag Thakur said.

Thakur said decision of providing free booster dose to people will make them secure from COVID-19. "The booster dose was free for frontline workers, COVID warrior and those above 60 years of age. This has now been expanded for all above 18 years."

Before that, the Union Health Ministry had reduced the gap between the second and precaution dose of COVID-19 vaccine from nine months to six months for those aged above 18.

News agency PTI quoted sources saying that so far, less than 1 per cent of the target population of 77 crore in the 18-59 age group have been administered the precaution dose.

India on Thursday reported as many as 20,139 fresh COVID-19 cases, 16,482 recoveries, and 38 deaths in the last 24 hours.

(With inputs from agencies)

