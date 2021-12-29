COVID-19 threat looms large as Mumbai reports 2,510 new cases, 82% higher than yesterday

The daily COVID-19 tally of Mumbai is 82 percent higher on Wednesday compared to Tuesday when the city registered 1,333 infections, the highest daily spike since 26 May

With the Coronavirus situation in Maharashtra deteriorating rapidly, Mumbai on Wednesday reported 2,510 fresh cases and one fatality. The city also logged in 251 recoveries.

Maharashtra cabinet minister Aaditya Thackeray had earlier today said the daily COVID-19 count is likely to cross 2,000 on Wednesday.

Thackeray made the statements after a meeting with civic officials to chart out a course.

The Maharashtra Minister said he had asked all the COVID-19 care jumbo centres to be at stand by, at all readiness levels, along with basic facilities. He said that the state government is focussing on vaccination, for both adults and children.

The minister took to Twitter to express concerns over the situation in the state. He also shared information about vaccines for children. He tweeted:

Seeing the surge of covid cases in Mumbai, we held a meeting at the @mybmc to review the situation, preparation, as well as to plan for the proposed vaccination for ages 15-18 that we want to carry out in early January.

I urge all not to panic but exercise extreme caution

(1/n) pic.twitter.com/qqvHtICZBh — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) December 29, 2021

In a subsequent tweet, urging people to not create panic but follow COVID-appropriate behaviour at the same time, Thackeray wrote:

As the cases rise rapidly, we urge everyone to not panic. However we all must exercise extreme caution and ensure that we are vaccinated, masked up. This is a time to protect one’s self and thereby protect others. — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) December 29, 2021

The state tourism and environment minister was speaking to reporters after a meeting with officials of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

According to a report by PTI, Thackeray said that though the hospitalisations and positivity rates were low, the COVID-19 cases have surged since last week.

After reporting daily cases under-500 on most days in the last few months, the city is witnessing a spike in infections.

"As the cases are rising rapidly, we urge everyone not to panic. However, we all must exercise extreme caution and ensure that we are vaccinated and masked up," said Thackeray, who is also the guardian minister of Mumbai's suburban district.

He further said that in the next 48 hours, the BMC will be getting in touch with all educational institutions in the city to plan an organised vaccination drive for children in the age group of 15 to 18 years, who are to be targeted in the expanded inoculation campaign, PTI reported.

Meanwhile, Mumbai authorities said that night curfew will continue for 31 December and 1 January, 2022 in view of the rising cases. It has also requested people not to gather at any public places like Girgaum Chowpatty, Gateway of India.

COVID-19 situation in Maharashtra 'alarming': Rajesh Tope

Earlier in the day, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope expressed concern over the rise in the number of fresh as well as active COVID-19 cases in the state, and termed it as an 'alarming situation'

Tope said, "On 20 December, there were 6,000 active cases, on 29 December, now, it is around 12,000…since active cases are increasing it is a matter of concern."

As per a report by Deccan Herald, Tope said that stricter Covid-appropriate behaviour needs to be maintained and vaccination drives need to be stepped up.

