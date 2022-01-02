This comes in the wake of 85 students of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya in Nainital's Gangarkote also testing positive for COVID-19 on Saturday

As the COVID-19 threat continues to loom over India, authorities have begun closing educational institutions once again in order to curb the spread of the virus. Meanwhile, as per ANI, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University in Jammu and Kashmir's Katra was closed till further orders on Sunday after 13 students of the varsity were found COVID-19 positive.

Earlier, as many as 85 students of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya in Nainital's Gangarkote also tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday.

As per the chief medical officer of Reasi, at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University, the COVID-19 tests of the students were done on 31 December 2021. During this investigation, 13 students were found COVID-19 infected. Raisi district on Saturday recorded 13 COVID-19 cases, ANI reported.

Reasi district magistrate Charandeep Singh directed the university management to close the campus for the time being till further orders in view of the safety of the students.

Jammu and Kashmir recorded 169 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, of which 68 cases were from Jammu while 101 from Kashmir, as per a media bulletin on COVID-19 by the Jammu and Kashmir government.

On the other hand, Uttarakhand Deputy Collector Rahul Sah said, "Initially, 11 students along with the school staff were found COVID-19 infected. Following that Uttarakhand health department set up a testing camp and took 496 samples in which 85 children were found to be COVID-19 positive."

"After the coronavirus cases came to light, the school was transformed into a micro-containment zone on the instructions of the Deputy Collector Rahul Sah", said an official.

Uttarakhand on Saturday reported four new Omicron cases taking the Omicron tally to eight in the state, as per Central government data.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.