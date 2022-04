COVID-19 review meeting: Vaccination coverage for children a priority, says PM Modi

The prime minister said that it is our priority to inoculate all eligible children as soon as possible

New Delhi: In his interaction with Chief Ministers of several states, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday warned that the COVID-19 crisis has not yet been overcome, stressing the importance of prioritising administration of vaccines to every eligible child at the earliest and the need to ensure COVID-appropriate behaviour in public places.

"Schools have reopened in the country after a long time. In such a situation, families are concerned about rising COVID-19 cases. It is our priority to inoculate all eligible children as soon as possible," said Modi.

To achieve the said goal, the prime minister said that there was a need to run special campaigns over COVID-19 vaccination in schools. "We need to ensure that parents and teachers are aware of such initiative," he added.

"Despite managing the COVID crisis well as compared to other countries, we can see cases uptick in states now. We have to stay alert. It's clear that the COVID challenge has yet not been surpassed," the prime minister said.

His statement come a day after the Drugs Controller General of India granted an emergency use authorization to Bharat Biotech's Covaxin for the age group of 6-12 years. COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on 16 March, 2022. So far, 2,75,34,619 adolescents have been administered the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 43,87,961 have received the second dose.

Children from age of group of 15-18 have received 5,82,59,733 first dose and 4,17,47,337 second dose. Meanwhile, India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 188.19 Cr (1,88,19,40,971) as per provisional reports till 7 am today, as per the official statement on Wednesday. India's active caseload currently stands at 16,279. Active cases now constitute 0.04 per cent of the country's total positive cases.

Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 98.75 per cent. 2,252 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,25,25,563.

