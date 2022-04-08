COVID-19 precautionary dose for all adults: When can you get one? How much do you need to pay?

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday announced that the precautionary doses against COVID-19 can now be administered to all those above the age of 18

The vaccination will begin on 10 April at private centres. Earlier, the government had started these precautionary shots for healthcare workers and those above the age of 60.

On-going free vaccination programme through government vaccination centres for first and second dose as well as precaution dose to healthcare workers, frontline workers and 60+ population would continue and would be accelerated, the Centre said.

#LargestVaccineDrive ➡️ Precaution Dose to be now available to 18+ population group from 10th April, 2022, at Private Vaccination Centres.https://t.co/lmnT0NQXyN pic.twitter.com/U49UVJAPUt — Ministry of Health (@MoHFW_INDIA) April 8, 2022

The country has so far administered at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose to about 96 per cent of all 15+ population, while about 83 per cent of 15+ population has received both the doses.

At present, the precautionary third dose is being given to priority groups that include healthcare workers, frontline workers, and to those aged above 60. The vaccination drive is running free of cost at government vaccination centres.

As per the government data, more than 2.4 crore precaution doses have been administered so far.

Here’s everything you need to know about the third dose of COVID-19 vaccine:

Who all are eligible for the booster dose of COVID-19 vaccines?

All adults above the age of 18 are eligible for the third dose of COVID-19 vaccine. While frontline workers, healthcare staff and those above 60 can get the vaccine free of cost at government centres, it will not be the case for the latest group of beneficiaries.

What are the charges for the precautionary dose?



People going in for the third dose of COVID-19 vaccine will have to pay for it. Even though private centres haven’t announced the prices as of now, according to a report by Zee News, Covishield will cost Rs 600 plus taxes and Covovax, once approved as a booster, will be available for Rs 900 plus taxes.

When can you get the third dose?



Anyone who is over the age of 18 years and has completed nine months or 36 weeks since the second dose of the vaccine is eligible for the precautionary third dose.

Which vaccine will be given for the third dose?



All the beneficiaries who have received two doses of the vaccine will receive the same third dose. For example, if a beneficiary has received two doses of Covishield they will have to take the same for the precautionary dose.

How to know if you are eligible for the precautionary dose?



After the ministry started the precautionary dose for the priority groups, beneficiaries received SMS notification informing them when they became eligible. It is expected the process will continue and all those eligible will receive a text from Co-Win platform.



With inputs from agencies

