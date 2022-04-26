COVID-19: PM Modi to chair review meeting with CMs at 12 noon tomorrow

Apart from the prime minister and senior officials of the Prime Minister's Office, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and officials from their respective ministries are likely to attend the meeting

New Delhi: Amid rising COVID-19 cases in the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair a meeting to assess the situation with Chief Ministers at 12 noon on 27 April via video conferencing.

Apart from the prime minister and senior officials of the Prime Minister's Office, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and officials from their respective ministries are likely to attend the meeting, ANI reported.

As per sources, Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan will be making a presentation on the present situation of COVID-19, the extent of vaccination, especially the booster drive and the trajectory of cases in certain states.

In the past, Prime Minister Modi has held several meetings with the CMs, and even District Magistrates, to understand the situation on the ground.

India recorded 2,483 new COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, recording a slight decline from the previous day's 2,541 cases. The active caseload has also dipped from 16,522 to 15,636, while the positivity rate declined to 0.55 per cent, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare bulletin on Tuesday.

A total of 1,970 COVID-19 patients recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours taking the total number of recoveries since the beginning of the pandemic to 4,25,23,311. The recovery rate is 98.75 per cent.

