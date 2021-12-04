COVID-19 pandemic not over in India, country fighting virus together, says Amit Shah

The home minister speaking at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit said that the country saw a welcome change as the BJP government came to power and provided stability

India saw a welcome change in 2014 as the Bharatiya Janata Party government came to power with full majority and provided stability seven years before the COVID-19 pandemic hit, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Saturday.

“We are fortunate enough that before the COVID-19 pandemic came to the world, India saw a welcome change… the BJP came to power and Modi ji became the prime minister," Shah said at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit.

Shah said that after Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to power, 60 percent of people who were neglected by previous governments became part of the mainstream. “Their bank accounts were opened and many more schemes were initiated for them," he said, adding that these 80 crore people were never a part of India’s progress.

The leader said that in 2014, India received a form of stability after decades of coalition politics at the Centre, seven years before COVID-19 hit. “India was in a state of ‘policy paralysis’," he said.

Talking about the COVID-19 pandemic, Amit Shah said it was not over, and that the country had fought against the virus together so far.

Shah added that Modi had done “everything to solve the oxygen crisis during the second wave".

“Our production of medical oxygen was 1,500 metric tonne, but our requirement was 15,000. Modi ramped up the production," he said.

On the newly-emerged Omicron variant, Shah said officials were keeping a vigil watch on the mutant and related developments. The leader batted for awareness and said vaccination should be the key priority.

The home minister also talked about India’s security measures, saying the country’s defence policy came out of the shadow of the Centre’s foreign policy, after Modi came to power.

“The security of our borders is our priority. If you want to live in peace, then you have to deal with us peacefully. This clear message went out to the whole world," he said.

