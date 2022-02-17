COVID-19 pandemic coming to an end in India? From Assam to Telangana, states lift curbs

Amid a steady decline of coronavirus infections, the Centre asked states to remove additional restrictions, which were imposed to deal with the third wave of the pandemic

Is India on its way to a pre-COVID normal?

Seeing a steady decline of coronavirus infections across the nation, the health ministry on Wednesday directed states to ease, or even do away with, the additional restrictive measures that had been imposed to deal with the third wave of the pandemic.

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan in his letter to all states/Union Territories asked them to review and amend or end additional COVID-19 restrictions as the pandemic in the country shows a sustained declining trend.

The letter stated that the movement of people and economic activities should not be hampered by the additional COVID-19 restrictions.

In light of this situation, here’s a round-up of where states stand when it comes to COVID-19 curbs.

Assam

The northeastern state withdrew all its COVID-related restrictions from 15 February. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had said that seeing the situation improved, the state had decided to let go off all curbs. Sarma said, school board examinations, municipal elections, and the by-elections to the Majuli Assembly constituency will be held in the next two months.

He had said that there would be no night curfew, malls and cinema halls would open with full capacity, and weddings could be held through the night, but guests must be double vaccinated. Wearing masks would be mandatory in all places, he added.

Haryana

The Haryana government on Wednesday removed all Covid-19 related restrictions from the state due to decline in cases.

However, Chief Secretary-cum-Chairperson of the state executive committee Sanjeev Kaushal, also asked residents to continue following the health protocol including face masks and social distancing.

Various restrictions had been earlier imposed by the state in view of a spike in the number of COVID-19 cases in the state. However, relaxations were announced during the last three weeks at different time intervals as the number of new coronavirus cases gradually started to see a decline over a week ago.

On 5 February, the state government had eased some COVID-related restrictions in the state and the new guidelines were to remain in force till 15 February. Last month, the Haryana government had allowed the reopening of cinema halls, theatres and multiplexes with 50 per cent seating capacity.

Bihar

The Nitish Kumar-led Bihar government scrapped all COVID-related restrictions on Monday. The chief minister on Monday appealed to people to follow COVID-safe behaviour. Local administrations have, however, been empowered to impose curbs, if required.

Telangana

The Telangana government's order on coronavirus curbs in the state that expired on 31 January was not renewed. As such, the restrictions stand removed.

Madhya Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had announced last Friday that all COVID-19 curbs, barring night curfew, were being lifted across the state due to the fall in cases.

Taking to Twitter, he said, "Keeping in view the continuous fall in cumulative positivity rate and active cases of COVID-19, all the curbs imposed have been eased. All the social, commercial, cultural, political, religious, entertainment, sports activities and fairs in MP will be held with full capacity."

The CM informed that schools, colleges, and hostels can function at full capacity, while attendance limits for weddings and funerals were being removed.

Minimum restrictions

States such as Maharashtra, West Bengal, Rajasthan and others have introduced varying degrees of relaxations in the COVID curbs.

In Maharashtra, Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar had hinted that the financial capital would unlock by the end of this month. She had added that, however, mask wearing and social distancing norms must be followed.

Jammu and Kashmir: The Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday announced the lifting of the night curfew after almost six months and opening of educational institutions in a phased manner. However, the state has not lifted all the Covid restrictions.

The state has limited the attendance at indoor gatherings to 50 per cent of the authorised capacity against the previous 25 per cent, while cinema halls, theatres, restaurants, clubs, gymnasiums and swimming pools were permitted to function at 25 per cent of the authorized capacity with due precautions.

Rajasthan: The Rajasthan government has eased COVID restrictions in the state. Though the state has lifted night curfew, there is a cap of 250 people on public, political, social, cultural, sports related, educational, religious, entertainment programmes.

COVID-19 decline in India

India has been reporting a decline in infections for the past 10 days.

On Thursday, the country recorded 30,757 fresh COVID cases, 541 deaths, and 67,538 recoveries in the last 24 hours.

With this, active cases are now at 3,32,918, while the death toll has risen to 5,10,413.

