COVID-19: Nasal vaccine could be a game-changer if it provides mucosal immunity, says AIIMS doctor
Bharat Biotech has got regulatory approval to conduct phase-3 clinical trials of its intranasal COVID vaccine as a booster dose
New Delhi: As Hyderabad-based drug maker Bharat Biotech has got regulatory approval to conduct Phase-3 clinical trials of its intranasal COVID-19 vaccine as a booster dose, senior epidemiologist in All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi, Dr Sanjay Rai, on Sunday said the vaccine could be a game-changer in the fight against the pandemic if it provides mucosal immunity.
"If this vaccine gives mucosal immunity, then it would be a great achievement for the human race. There are 33 vaccines all over the world but none is effective in preventing the infection. We are hoping that this vaccine will provide mucosal immunity that can prevent further infection," Dr Rai told ANI here.
As the Budget Session starts from Monday, the AIIMS Senior epidemiologist expects that need of the hour is to strengthen the public health system at all primary, secondary level and tertiary levels.
"This is not the last pandemic, we must prepare for future pandemics and to handle that, we need to strengthen the public health system," he said.
The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) has granted permission to Hyderabad-based biotechnology firm Bharat Biotech, the manufacturer of India's first indigenous COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin, for intranasal booster dose trials. The trials will be done at nine different sites.
Earlier this month, DCGI's Subject Expert Committee (SEC) had granted 'in-principle approval to Bharat Biotech for the conduct of 'Phase III superiority study and Phase III booster dose study' for its intranasal COVID vaccine BBV154.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
COVID-19: Regular market approval granted for Covishield, Covaxin for use in adult population
Under the conditions, the firms shall submit data of ongoing clinical trials and the vaccines to be supplied for programmatic setting besides recording all vaccinations done within the country on the CoWIN platform, the sources said
How conditional market authorisation to Covishield and Covaxin will change India’s COVID-19 vaccine drive
Highly-placed sources have said that the conditional market authorisation will now allow the two vaccines to be made available at private hospitals and clinics at pre-decided costs
COVID-19 vaccine booster provides effective antibody protection against Omicron, says Lancet study
COVID-19 Vaccine Booster | The study found that in people who had received the Pfizer vaccine for all three doses, antibody levels against Omicron after a third dose were similar to those previously reached against Delta after only two shots.