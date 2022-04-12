COVID-19: Mansukh Mandaviya chairs meeting with key experts on 'XE' variant, directs officials to boost surveillance
Mansukh Mandaviya instructed officials on the medical infrastructure and resources front to constantly review the availability of essential drugs and medicines required for COVID-19 treatment
New Delhi: Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday chaired a review meeting regarding the COVID-19 strain -- 'XE variant' -- and directed the officials to boost the ongoing monitoring and surveillance in the country.
Mandaviya on Twitter informed that he had a meeting with the country's top experts regarding the new 'XE Variant' of COVID-19, where he reviewed the COVID cases and gave necessary instructions for strengthening the ongoing monitoring and surveillance system to study the new variants and related cases. According to a statement by the ministry, Mandaviya has instructed officials on the medical infrastructure and resources front to constantly review the availability of essential drugs and medicines required for COVID-19 treatment.
"He further emphasized that the ongoing vaccination drive must be carried out at full pace and all eligible should be vaccinated," read the official statement by the ministry.
"While reviewing the cases of COVID-19 in the country, he (Mandaviya) directed the officials to boost the ongoing monitoring and surveillance of new variants and cases," it added
The review meeting was attended by key experts and officials of the country, including, Dr V.K. Paul, member, Health, NITI Aayog; Rajesh Bhushan, Union Health Secretary; Dr Randeep Guleria, Director at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS); Dr Balram Bhargava, Director General (DG) of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR); Dr NK Arora, Chairman of COVID-19 Working Group of National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI), and other senior officials of the Health Ministry.
