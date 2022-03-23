COVID-19: India's vaccination coverage crosses 182 crore mark
In the age group of 12-14 years, 16,97,168 first dose of the vaccine was administered taking the total number of doses in the category to 69,99,528
New Delhi: India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 182 Crore (1,82,19,08,164) on Wednesday, said the provisional report till 7 pm by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
More than 28 lakh (28,17,612) Vaccine Doses have been administered till the said time today.
In the 15-18 years age group category, 5,64,88,169 doses of the first dose have been administered cumulatively while 46,13,55,562 doses of the second dose have been jabbed to the youth.
As many as 18,52,612 first doses were administered to the beneficiaries and 8,64,352 second doses were jabbed to the people across the country.
According to the report, 1,00,648 Precaution doses have been administered today taking the total number of Precaution Doses to 2,21,14,924.
A total of 28,17,612 vaccine doses were administered to the beneficiaries of the eligible age categories today taking the cumulative vaccination coverage to 1,82,19,08,164.
