COVID-19: Indian vaccines sold in Europe for first time, says Adar Poonawalla; lauds Centre's work during pandemic
On 9 April, Poonawalla said in a tweet that SII had decided to revise the price of Covishield vaccine for private hospitals from Rs 600 to Rs 225 per dose
Serum Institute of India CEO Adar Poonawalla on Tuesday said that in a first, a vaccine made in India is being sold in Europe. He informed that they had a stockpile of 200 million doses, adding they had already exported 40 million doses to European countries and Australia.
Delhi | We have a stockpile of 200 million doses...We've already exported 40 million doses to European countries, Australia. It's for the first time that a vaccine made in India is sold in Europe: Adar Poonawalla, CEO, Serum Institute of India
Poonawalla said, "We reduced the price (of vaccine doses at private hospitals) to make it more accessible to every person who wants to take it. We are charging Rs 225 and the hospitals charge an administration fee of another Rs 150 so that is substantially less than Rs 800-900."
We are pleased to announce that after discussion with the Central Government, SII has decided to revise the price of COVISHIELD vaccine for private hospitals from Rs.600 to Rs 225 per dose. We once again commend this decision from the Centre to open precautionary dose to all 18+.
In a similar tweet, Bharat Biotech Co-Founder Joint Managing Director Suchitra Ella had earlier said in a tweet said that they welcomed the decision to make available precautionary dose for all adults.
Ella's tweet:
Announcing #CovaxinPricing . We welcome the decision to make available precautionary dose for all adults. In consultation with the Central Government, we have decided to revise the price of #COVAXIN from Rs 1200 to Rs 225 per dose, for #privatehospitals.🇮🇳💉💉💉😷
