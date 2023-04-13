COVID-19: India witnesses over 10,000 new cases, highest in nearly 8 months

New Delhi: India on Wednesday recorded a single-day rise of 10,158 new COVID-19 cases — highest in nearly eight months, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said.

As per the latest data, the number of active cases has increased to 44,998, while 19 more deaths were recorded including four reconciled by Kerala on Thursday — taking death toll due to the virus to 5,31,035.

The new recorded deaths included nine from Maharashtra, two from Gujarat and one each from Delhi, Kerala, Rajasthan and Tamil Nadu and four reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The 10,158 deaths reported on Wednesday are highest in 230 days. A total 10,256 cases were recorded on August 26 last year.

India had reported 7,830 coronavirus infections yesterday.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 4.42 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was 4.02 per cent. The active cases now constitute 0.10 per cent of the total infections.

The nationwide COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.71 per cent,according to the health ministry website. The case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease rose to 4,42,10,127. As many as 220.66 crore doses of coronavirus vaccine have been administered in the country.

(With inputs from PTI)

