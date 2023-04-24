COVID-19: India reports 7,178 new cases, 16 deaths
The death toll has increased to 5,31,345 with 16 deaths, which includes eight reconciled by Kerala, while the active coronavirus cases stood at 65,683
New Delhi: As many as 7,178 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the last 24 hours, while the active cases have dipped after 69 days, according to the data updated by Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday.
Daily positivity rate has been recorded at 9.16 per cent and the weekly positivity rate was pegged at 5.41 per cent.
The Covid case tally was recorded at 4.48 crore.
Active cases now comprise 0.15 per cent of the total infections and the national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.67 per cent, the ministry said.
The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,43, 01,865 while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18 per cent.
As per the official data, as many as 220.66 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.
(With inputs from PTI)
