COVID-19: India reports 2,109 new cases

As many as 2,109 new COVID-19 cases were reported in India in the last 24 hours, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The number of active cases have come down to 21,406 from 22,742, while the COVID-19 tally now stands at 4.49 crore (4,49,74,909).

The death toll climbed to 5,31,722 with eight fatalities which includes those reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.

At 21,406, the active cases comprise 0.05 per cent of the total infections.

The national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.77 per cent, the ministry said.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,44,21,781, while the case fatality rate stood at 1.18 per cent.

As many as 220.66 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

(With inputs from PTI)

