COVID-19: India reports 20,551 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours

According to government figures, 53 new COVID-19 deaths were reported in the country in span of 24 hours. This has increased total fatalities due to the cirus to 5,26,530. The daily positivity rate stands at 5.14 per cent.

New Delhi: India reported 19,893 new cases COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) informed on Friday morning. The country's cumulative tally of the coronavirus infection has now risen to 4,40,87,037.

The nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive was started in the country on 16 January, 2021, since then 2,055,947,243 vaccine doses have been administered across India. In the last 24 hours, 3,695,835 vaccine shots were administered to the eligible population.

India conducted 400,110 coronavirus tests in a single day, taking the country's total number of testing to 877,160,646.

The five states with the most active cases are Kerala (12,344), Maharashtra (12,077), Karnataka (11,067), Tamil Nadu (10,987), and Punjab (10,858).

The five states with the highest fatalities are Maharashtra (1,48,124), Kerala (70,536), Karnataka (40,153), Tamil Nadu (38,033), and Delhi (26,325).

Delhi recorded 2,202 Covid cases on Thursday, the highest number in the previous six months, with a positivity rate of 11.84 per cent, according to health department data.

For the second consecutive day that the daily count of Covid cases crossed the 2,000 mark. Thursday's case count was the highest since February 4, when the national capital logged 2,272 cases and 20 deaths.

The Union Health Ministry has announced free booster doses to all eligible citizens over the age of 18 at government-run vaccination centers in response to the increasing number of COVID cases and low uptake of booster doses across India.

