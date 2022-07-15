COVID-19: India reports 20,038 new cases, 47 deaths

Active cases now comprise 0.32 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.48 per cent

New Delhi: As many as 20,038 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in India on Friday, pushing the tally of cases to 4,37,10,027, while the count of active cases of the disease has increased to 1,39,073, according to Union Health Ministry.

The death toll due to coronavirus has climbed to 5,25,604 with 47 new fatalities being reported in the last 24 hours, the ministry data updated at 8 am showed.

An increase of 2,997 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload of the country in a span of 24 hours, as per the data.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 4.44 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 4.30 per cent, the ministry stated.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,30,45,350, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.20 per cent, as per the data.

According to the ministry, 199.47 crore doses of vaccines have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive.

India's COVID-19 infection tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on 7 August, 2020, 30 lakh on 23 August, 40 lakh on 5 September, 50 lakh on 16 September, 60 lakh on 28 September, 70 lakh on 11 October, 80 lakh on 29 October, 90 lakh on 20 November and the one-crore mark on 19 December, 2020.

The country crossed the grim milestones of two crore cases on 4 May, 2021, three crore on 23 June, 2021, and four crore on 25 January this year.

Forty-seven new fatalities due to the disease were reported in the country -- 20 from Kerala, five from West Bengal, four from Maharashtra, three from Punjab, two each from Assam, Bihar, Haryana and Uttarakhand, and one each from Delhi, Goa, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Nagaland and Sikkim.

(With inputs from PTI)

