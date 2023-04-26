COVID-19: India logs 9,629 new cases, 29 deaths

New Delhi: As many as 9,629 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the country in the last 24 hours, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The active cases have decreased to 61,013 from 63,380, the data updated at 8 am stated.

Meanwhile, the death toll has increased to 5,31,398 with 29 deaths, which includes 10 reconciled by Kerala.

The daily positivity rate has been recorded at 5.38 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 5.61 per cent. The Covid case tally was recorded at 4.49 crore.

The active cases now comprise 0.14 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.68 per cent, the ministry said.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,43,23, 045 while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18 per cent.

As many as 220.66 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

(With inputs from PTI)

