COVID-19: India logs 9,355 new cases, 26 deaths

As many as 9,355 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in the last 24 hours, while the active cases have decreased to 57,410, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

As per the official data, the death toll has increased to 5,31,424 with 26 deaths, including six fatalities reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The daily positivity rate has been recorded at 4.08 per cent and the weekly positivity rate is 5.36 per cent. The total tally of Covid cases stands at 4.49 crore.

The active cases now comprise 0.13 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid recovery rate has been recorded at 98.69 per cent, according to the ministry’s website.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has increased to 4,43,35,977. The case fatality rate has been recorded at 1.18 per cent.

As many as 220.66 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

(With inputs from PTI)

