COVID-19: India logs 7,830 new cases, highest in over seven months
The death toll due to the disease has increased to 5,31,016 with 16 new fatalities being reported -- two each in Delhi, Punjab and Himachal Pradesh, and one each in Gujarat, Haryana, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh, and five reconciled by Kerala
New Delhi: As many as 7,830 new COVID-19 cases were reported in India in the last 24 hours — the highest in 223 days.
The active coronavirus cases in the country has increased to 40,215, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.
The death toll due to the disease has increased to 5,31,016 with 16 new fatalities being reported — two each in Delhi, Punjab and Himachal Pradesh, and one each in Gujarat, Haryana, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh, and five reconciled by Kerala.
The tally of Covid cases in the country was recorded at 4.47 crore (4,47,76,002), it showed.
The country had recorded a single-day jump of 7,946 COVID-19 cases on September 1 last year.
The count of active cases now comprises 0.09 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.72 per cent, according to the health ministry website.
The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has surged to 4,42,04,771, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent, the data showed.
According to the ministry’s website, 220.66 crore doses of vaccines have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive.
(With inputs from PTI)
