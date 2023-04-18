COVID-19: India logs 7,633 new cases, 11 deaths

India

FP Staff April 18, 2023 12:51:10 IST
New Delhi: As many as 7,633 new COVID-19 cases and 11 deaths were reported in India, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.

The active coronavirus cases in the country have gone up to 61,233, while the death toll has increased to 5,31,152 with 11 deaths reported in last 24 hours.

While four deaths were reported from Delhi, one each was reported from Haryana, Karnataka and Punjab, and four fatalities were reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The Covid case tally was recorded at 4.47 crore (4,48,34,859). The active cases now comprise 0.14 per cent of the total infections and the national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.68 per cent, the ministry said.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,42,42,474 while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18 per cent.

According to the ministry’s website, 220.66 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

(With inputs from PTI)

Updated Date: April 18, 2023 12:51:10 IST

