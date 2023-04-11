COVID-19: India logs 5,676 new cases, 21 deaths
While three deaths each were reported from Delhi, Punjab and Rajasthan, two were recorded in Karnataka and one each in Gujarat, Haryana, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu besides six reconciled by Kerala
New Delhi: As many as 5,676 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in India on Tuesday, while the active cases increased to 37,093, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
The coronavirus death toll has increased to 5,31,000 with 21 deaths reported in the last 24 hours.
While three deaths each were reported from Delhi, Punjab and Rajasthan, two were recorded in Karnataka and one each in Gujarat, Haryana, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu besides six reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.
The Covid case tally was recorded at 4.47 crore (4,47,68,172).
The active cases now comprise 0.08 per cent of the total infections and the national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.73 per cent, the ministry said.
The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,42,00,079 and the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.
According to the ministry’s website, 220.66 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.
(With inputs from PTI)
