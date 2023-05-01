COVID-19: India logs 4,282 new cases, 14 deaths
The active cases now constitute 0.11 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.71 per cent, according to the health ministry website
As many as 4,282 new COVID-19 cases were reported in India on Monday, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
The number of active coronavirus cases dropped by over 1,750 to stand at 47,246, while the death toll has increased to 5,31,547 with 14 more fatalities, which includes six reconciled by Kerala, the health ministry data updated at 8 am showed.
On Sunday, India had reported 5,874 coronavirus cases, while the number of active cases was 49,015.
The daily positivity rate recorded on Monday was 4.92 per cent while the weekly positivity was pegged at 4.00 per cent.
The total tally of COVID-19 cases was recorded at 4.49 crore (4,49,49,671).
The number of people who have recuperated from the disease rose to 4,43,70,878 while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18 per cent.
According to the ministry’s website, 220.66 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive.
(With inputs from PTI)
