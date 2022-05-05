COVID-19: India logs 3,275 new cases, 55 deaths in last 24 hours; active cases jump to 19,719

The new COVID-19 cases reported on Thursday are marginally higher than 3,205 cases logged on Wednesday. The daily COVID-19 positivity rate is now at 0.77 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate is at 0.78 per cent

India has reported 3,275 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, pushing the number of active cases to 19,719, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed on Thursday morning.

The new infections reported on Thursday are marginally higher than 3,205 fresh cases logged on Wednesday.

The daily COVID-19 positivity rate is now at 0.77 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate is at 0.78 per cent.

The overall COVID-19 case tally has now risen to 4,30,91,393 (4 crore 30 lakh 91 thousand 3 hundred and 93).

Of the new coronavirus cases reported in the country in the last 24 hours, Delhi alone logged 1,354 infections, with a positivity rate of 7.64 per cent and one fatality due to the disease. The national capital now has 5,853 active cases of COVID-19.

Rajasthan reported 63 new cases and one death due to the virus in the last 24 hours. Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh reported 34 new cases of coronavirus.

In Tamil Nadu, seven districts, including Chennai, accounted for 37 new COVID-19 infections in the state, pushing the overall caseload to 34,54,095. West Bengal logged 31 fresh cases of coronavirus.

Mumbai's slum colony Dharavi reported a new COVID-19 case on Wednesday, its first infection since 17 March, 2022. With this, Dharavi's overall tally of COVID-19 cases reached 8,653, while its death toll stood at 419.

As per the data by the health ministry, 55 people died of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours of which 52 of them from Kerala alone. The cumulative fatalities due to coronavirus has now risen to 5,23,975.

The active cases constitute 0.05 per cent of the total infections, the health ministry said, adding the country's COVID-19 recovery rate is 98.74 per cent.

There are now 19,719 active cases of COVID-19 in the country. There has been an increase of 210 cases in the active COVID-19 caseload.

In the last 24 hours, 3,010 patients recuperated from COVID-19 increases total recoveries to 4,25,47,699 (4 crore 25 lakh 47 thousand 6 hundred and 99).

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 4,23,430 (4 lakh 23 thousand 4 hundred and 30) samples were tested for COVID-19 in the country.

A total of 83,93,79,007 (83 crore 93 lakh 79 thousand and 7) samples have been tested for coronavirus across the country since the start of the pandemic.

The health ministry also informed that 13,98,710 (13 lakh 98 thousand 7 hundred and 10) doses of COVID-19 vaccine were administered in the country. The nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive was started in India on 16 January, 2021, since then, more than 189.63 crore vaccine doses have been administered in India.

With inputs from agencies

