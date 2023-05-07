COVID-19: India logs 2,380 new cases, 15 deaths

As many as 2,380 new COVID-19 cases were reported in India in the last 24 hours, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The number of active cases came down to 27,212 from 30,041 the day before, as per the health ministry data.

With the fresh cases, the COVID-19 tally increased to 4.49 crore (4,49,69,630). The death toll climbed to 5,31,659 with 15 fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

At 27,212, the active cases comprise 0.06 per cent of the total infections. The national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.75 per cent, the ministry said.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,44,10,738, while the case fatality rate stood at 1.18 per cent.

According to the ministry’s website, 220.66 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

(With inputs from PTI)

